SAPD identifies officer who shot, killed armed man on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified the officer who shot and killed an armed man in a drainage ditch following a foot chase.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 8500 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

SAPD officer James Lopez, who has been employed with the department for four years, attempted to stop and speak with Jeffrey Schopp, 33, but fled on foot, SAPD said.

The chase went through a field and Schopp ran near a drainage ditch where he pointed a gun at a separate assisting officer, police said.

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, Lopez began to fire his weapon multiple times, but Schopp had continued to run. That’s when Schopp then turned around and fired at Lopez, McManus said.

A preliminary report states that Lopez fired back and struck Schopp. He was shot in his upper body.

Schopp was pronounced dead at the scene. Lopez was not injured in the exchange.

Two separate investigations into the shooting are underway.

