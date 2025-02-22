Skip to main content
Local News

Man hit, killed while walking on I-37, San Antonio police say

The man was walking to his vehicle, according to police

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed while walking on Interstate 37, according to San Antonio police.

Around 8:21 p.m. Friday, the man was walking back to his vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-37, near U.S. Highway 281, when he was struck by another driver, police said.

Officers found the man, described as 52 years old, with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. It is unclear if they will face any charges.

Additional information was not immediately available.

