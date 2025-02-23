Skip to main content
Local News

1 hospitalized after car strikes dividers on I-10, SAPD says

Driver fled the scene, according to police

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Stock image of an ambulance. (Can, Canva)

SAN ANTONIO – One person has been hospitalized after a car struck the concrete dividers on Interstate 10, according to San Antonio police.

Around 2:49 a.m. Sunday, the person was in the passenger seat of a gray sedan traveling eastbound in the 5900 block of I-10 when the driver lost control and struck the dividers, police said.

The person was found unresponsive and was taken to a hospital. As of Sunday morning, they are in “stable condition,” police said.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

When found, the driver will be charged with collision involving injury, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

