1 hospitalized after car strikes dividers on I-10, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person has been hospitalized after a car struck the concrete dividers on Interstate 10, according to San Antonio police.

Around 2:49 a.m. Sunday, the person was in the passenger seat of a gray sedan traveling eastbound in the 5900 block of I-10 when the driver lost control and struck the dividers, police said.

The person was found unresponsive and was taken to a hospital. As of Sunday morning, they are in “stable condition,” police said.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

When found, the driver will be charged with collision involving injury, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available.

