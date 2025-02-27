Motorcyclist dies in crash east of Floresville, DPS says

WILSON COUNTY – A motorcyclist died Thursday morning in a crash east of Floresville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. at FM 539 and State Highway 97 East.

Recommended Videos

The crash happened when a Ford F-250 was traveling east on State Highway 97 and turned in front of a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle traveling west, according to DPS.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection will remain closed, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of State Highway 97 will be alternating as the Texas Department of Transportation and DPS will assist traffic control at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.