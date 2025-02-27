San Antonio business debuts Wembanyama-themed cookies after season-ending injury

Lily’s Cookies released a new Wembanyama-inspired cookie line following the Spurs' announcement that he would be out for the rest of the season following a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio business is rallying behind Victor Wembanyama with a sweet treat.

Lily’s Cookies released a new Wembanyama-inspired cookie line following the Spurs' announcement that he would be out for the rest of the season due to a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis.

Recommended Videos

The business, located at 2716 McCullough Ave., created the cookie designs as a way of sending well wishes to the 21-year-old basketball player.

Some of the cookies resemble basketballs and have “We heart Wemby” and “Spurs” frosted on top.

Lily’s Cookies released a new Wembanyama-inspired cookie line following the Spurs' announcement that he would be out for the rest of the season following a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis. ((Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.))

Other cookies showcase Wembanyama’s jersey number and a French flag.

“Wishing Wemby a full and speedy recovery! San Antonio is behind you all the way,” the business said in a Facebook post.

Last week, the Spurs announced Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

The team said they discovered the injury after Wembanyama returned to Texas following the NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, his first All-Star appearance as an NBA player.

The Lily’s Cookies staff said they hope Wembanyama sees the cookies and knows that the entire city is standing behind him.

Know any other businesses sharing support for Wembanyama? Email us at news@ksat.com.

Read also: