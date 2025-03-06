Skip to main content
Local News

‘Bumper to bumper’: A solution for heavy Stone Oak traffic may arrive soon

The City of San Antonio said a bond project approved by voters is set to begin this fall to improve traffic for Stone Oak drivers

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – For Stone Oak residents, traffic is a reality as soon as they step out of their homes.

“It’s just bumper to bumper,” resident Jacqueline Rosa said.

Cars at a standstill have become a part of the north San Antonio neighborhood’s scenery. However, the city said a solution could be on the way.

A spokesperson for District 9 and Public Works confirmed that a 2022-2027 Bond Project is in the works to help alleviate problems in the Stone Oak area.

What is known about the project so far includes:

  • Intersection improvements at Stone Oak Parkway and Evans Road
  • Intersection improvements at Stone Oak Parkway and Hardy Oak Boulevard
  • Other “Stone Oak area intersections” could have improved turn lanes, curbs, sidewalks, driveway approaches and drainage
  • Estimated construction timeline: Between Fall 2025 and Winter 2027
  • Project budget cost: north of $5 million

In theory, Rosa said the project sounds great, but she is worried more construction could also brings more headaches.

“Adding extra lanes would definitely help,” Rosa said. “I would assume, with the construction, that’s going to cause even more traffic.”

Annie Kittelson, who was born and raised in Stone Oak, said traffic has always been a problem.

“The construction in San Antonio is never-ending,” Kittelson said. “Different parts of the road are inaccessible at night, which makes it difficult. Then, things back up in the morning again.”

District 9 said it is also hopeful that a nearby construction project on Sonterra Boulevard will help relieve additional traffic backups near the Stone Oak area.

VIA also has its Stone Oak Park & Ride on Stone Oak Parkway as an alternative travel option.

