Stone Oak residents reconcile neighborhood’s benefits, issues

SAN ANTONIO – Amid the hustle and bustle of Loop 1604 and Stone Oak Parkway, Viki Melton is almost home, though she admits she hasn’t been at that particular intersection for months.

“I try and steer clear,” Melton said. “The traffic is bad.”

Like many who call Stone Oak home, Melton knows the not-so-crowded ways to get around their North Side neighborhood. The rolling hills, manicured medians and breathtaking views are what attract many to move in.

As it turns out, Melton can also help with that. She is a realtor.

“I love living here,” Melton said.

Melton is also a member of the Stone Oak Property Owners Association. She has seen plenty of change and challenges in her 29 years in the neighborhood.

In Melton’s mind, the not-so-nice parts — such as navigating traffic — are balanced by Stone Oak’s convenience and beauty.

Stone Oak is a part of town that many people think they know all about, including preconceived notions about the people who live here. In this edition of Know My Neighborhood, we explore the stereotypes and realities of Stone Oak, as well as the issues here that go far beyond the traffic — including the shooting of seven SAPD officers at a Stone Oak apartment complex.

There are also unique quirks, such as the boundaries of Stone Oak and why balloons aren’t allowed in some areas.

The surprising and the expected, on this edition of Know My Neighborhood in Stone Oak.

