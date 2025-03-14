🍀 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Bud Light St. Patrick’s Day Festival, In a Pickle Fest, Alejandra Guzman

Are you ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early this weekend?

This weekend, visitors to the San Antonio River Walk will be able to view the river dyed green during the Bud Light St. Patrick’s River Parades and celebration.

If you plan to attend the event, share your experiences with us through KSAT Connect!

On Saturday, you can also take a road trip to New Braunfels to try pickle ice cream during the In a Pickle Festival.

Take a peak at what’s happening over the weekend:

Happening over the weekend

BIG TX FUN CRAWFISH BOIL FESTIVAL: The festival returns to Selma, Texas, until March 23 at 1 Retama Parkway. Attendees can expect to see a crawfish-eating contest, a carnival, pig races, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more. For more details, click here

BUD LIGHT ST. PATRICK'S FESTIVAL: The San Antonio River Walk will gear up to be dyed green from March 15-16 for the annual St. Patrick's Day tradition. The Bud Light St. Patrick's Festival will take place at the Arneson River Theatre and La Villita from 1-6 p.m. on March 15 and March 16. For more information on the event, click here

MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL: Six Flags Fiesta Texas will have its ninth annual Mardi Gras Festival through select dates until March 16. Attendees can enjoy a parade, delicious Mardi Gras-themed food and other festivities. More information can be found online

MARKET SQUARE SPRING FEST: Market Square will feature live music, family-friendly activities, and more for Spring Fest, starting daily at 10 a.m. Click here for the schedule of events.

MOCHIFEST: The The free anime convention will feature anime shops, an import car show and exhibitors from March 15-16 at Traders Village. Parking is only $6.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The NBA team will play against the Charlotte Horn at 7 p.m. on The NBA team will play against the Charlotte Horn at 7 p.m. on March 14 at the Frost Bank Center. The Spurs will also face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. on March 15 at the Frost Bank Center.

Friday, March 14

NATIONAL PI DAY: San Antonio restaurants and bakeries are celebrating Pi Day this week with a variety of 3.14 deals. San Antonio restaurants and bakeries are celebrating Pi Day this week with a variety of 3.14 deals. Click here to read a list of places offering deals.

Saturday, March 15

IN A PICKLE FESTIVAL: Have you ever tried pickle ice cream or a pickle beer? If that sparks your curiosity, In A Pickle Festival in New Braunfels will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 15 at 701 Common St. General admission costs $15. Tickets can be purchased here

Sunday, March 16

ALEJANDRA GUZMAN: Guzman will bring her "Brilla Tour" to the Majestic Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here

FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE!: The interactive stage show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on March 16 at the H-E-B Performance Hall. The show will be hosted by American game show host Todd Newton. Tickets start at $29.50 and can be purchased here

