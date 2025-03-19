Rabies confirmed in New Braunfels cat; health officials advise caution

(Courtesy of the City of New Braunfels)

City of New Braunfels and Comal County officials are advising residents to be cautious with unfamiliar animals following a recently confirmed case of rabies in a local cat.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – City of New Braunfels and Comal County officials are urging residents to be cautious with unfamiliar animals after a rabies case was confirmed in the city.

In a news release, the city said animal welfare employees picked up a cat last week in the 200 block of Cross River Street after reports that the animal was attacking other cats in the area and “behaving strangely.”

Recommended Videos

The cat tested positive for rabies, the city said.

Rabies is a “deadly viral disease that affects the nervous system of mammals, including humans, and is primarily transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, often through bites,” the city said.

Local health officials advised residents to be cautious with unfamiliar animals, including foxes, raccoons, bats, skunks and stray dogs or cats.

As a result of the case, the city is implementing a temporary four-week suspension of the Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR) program for feral cats within a mile radius of the location where the cat was found.

The city said the program will resume in that area if no other positive rabies cases occur during the four weeks.

To avoid contact with unfamiliar animals and prevent the spread of rabies, health officials recommended the following tips:

Avoid wild animals: Do not approach or hand-feed wildlife like foxes, raccoons, bats or skunks, as they may carry rabies.

Keep pets vaccinated: Ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Secure food and trash: Store garbage and pet food in sealed containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Avoid bats: If a bat is inside your home, contain it carefully and contact authorities.

Seek medical attention for bites/scratches: Clean wounds and seek immediate medical care if bitten or scratched by an animal.

Report unusual animal behavior: Contact authorities if an animal appears disoriented, aggressive or unafraid of humans.

Don’t touch: Do not touch sick or injured animals.

Before calling to report a cat or other animal, health officials said to observe its behavior and look for these signs:

Partial paralysis or the inability to walk normally.

Circling or staggering as if disoriented.

Acting aggressively for no reason.

Acting unnaturally tame.

Anyone who observes these signs should not approach the animal and instead should contact their local animal welfare agency.

In New Braunfels, call 830-608-2183. In Comal County call, 830-608-2016.

Read also: