Skip to main content
Clear icon
64º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal highway crash in Kendall County

Carl Galm, 58, was identified and booked into Kendall County Jail on Wednesday night

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Kendall County, DPS, Texas, Kendall County Sheriff's Office
Booking photo for Carl Galm (Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested and charged with three counts of manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed three people in Kendall County last year, according to online jail records.

Carl Galm, 58, was identified as the suspect and booked into the Kendall County Jail on Wednesday evening, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

Galm was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety. His bond for the three manslaughter charges is $75,000, records show.

The crash happened in the 500 block of State Highway 46 West shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Galm, who was driving a Ford F-250 in the westbound lane, collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla in the eastbound lane along State Highway 46, not far from the Bandera County line.

A preliminary report from DPS found that Galm made the maneuver in a no-passing zone.

All three occupants in the Corolla were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

DPS later identified them as Roger Loius Waid, 50; Patricia Ann Waid, 53; and Blake Lynn Waid, 14.

Galm was taken to a hospital in San Antonio. It is not immediately known how and where Galm was taken into custody.

Read more from KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS