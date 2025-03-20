Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal highway crash in Kendall County

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested and charged with three counts of manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed three people in Kendall County last year, according to online jail records.

Carl Galm, 58, was identified as the suspect and booked into the Kendall County Jail on Wednesday evening, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Galm was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety. His bond for the three manslaughter charges is $75,000, records show.

The crash happened in the 500 block of State Highway 46 West shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Galm, who was driving a Ford F-250 in the westbound lane, collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla in the eastbound lane along State Highway 46, not far from the Bandera County line.

A preliminary report from DPS found that Galm made the maneuver in a no-passing zone.

All three occupants in the Corolla were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

DPS later identified them as Roger Loius Waid, 50; Patricia Ann Waid, 53; and Blake Lynn Waid, 14.

Galm was taken to a hospital in San Antonio. It is not immediately known how and where Galm was taken into custody.