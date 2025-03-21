San Antonio Brahmas to hold free season kickoff event at Pearl this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas, the defending XFL Conference Champions, are approaching the start of the 2025 UFL season on March 29.

The Brahmas will host a season kickoff event this Saturday at 1100 Spring Plaza at Pearl from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The free event will feature a meet and greet with players and the coach, as well as merch giveaways and live music from DJ Fusion.

Quarterback Kellen Mond, linebacker Tavante Beckett, defensive lineman Caeveon Patton and wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. are expected to attend.

The first 500 attendees will receive a clear Brahmas tote bag.

Evan Ashton, the vice president of Operations for the Brahmas, spoke with KSAT about what fans could expect from the upcoming season.

“Our goal is to bring a (UFL) championship to the city of San Antonio. We think it’s deserving. So, we’re very excited going into year three,” Ashton said.

“We’re just trying to up the ante every year, put a great product on the field and an even better product for the fans in the stands," he said.

Ahead of the season, the Brahmas also recently launched the 1st & Goal Reading program to incentivize kids to read.

Each child who completes the free reading program can earn a ticket to a 2025 Brahmas regular season game.

