ACS to host free mega vaccination, microchipping event this Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Control Services (ACS) will host its first mega free vaccination event this Sunday.

ACS will provide up to 1,000 free pet vaccines and microchips from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex.

Vaccinations and microchips are available for cats and dogs only, limited to four pets per person. Dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in pet-carriers, with only one adult per carrier or two kittens per carrier.

The services, only open to San Antonio residents, require pre-registration at here. A valid photo ID will be required on site to confirm registration.

ACS hosts free vaccination and microchip events every Saturday; however, the regularly scheduled dates are limited to 100 pets.

