Local News

14-year-old shot while trying to break into vehicle, San Antonio police say

No arrests have been made, according to police

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Burglary, SAPD
FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old was shot while allegedly attempting to break into a vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a criminal mischief report just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Saldana Street, police said. Prior to their arrival, officers also received a shooting call from the nearby 800 block of Ripford Street.

While investigating, police learned the 14-year-old boy and two other juveniles had attempted to break into a man’s vehicle on Saldana Street.

Police said when the man saw the attempted break-in, he exited his home and fired a firearm, striking the 14-year-old in the lower extremity.

All the juveniles fled the scene, police said. The 14-year-old called police shortly after being struck and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

