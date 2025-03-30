14-year-old shot while trying to break into vehicle, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old was shot while allegedly attempting to break into a vehicle, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to a criminal mischief report just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Saldana Street, police said. Prior to their arrival, officers also received a shooting call from the nearby 800 block of Ripford Street.
While investigating, police learned the 14-year-old boy and two other juveniles had attempted to break into a man’s vehicle on Saldana Street.
Police said when the man saw the attempted break-in, he exited his home and fired a firearm, striking the 14-year-old in the lower extremity.
All the juveniles fled the scene, police said. The 14-year-old called police shortly after being struck and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
