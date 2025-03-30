14-year-old shot while trying to break into vehicle, San Antonio police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old was shot while allegedly attempting to break into a vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a criminal mischief report just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Saldana Street, police said. Prior to their arrival, officers also received a shooting call from the nearby 800 block of Ripford Street.

Recommended Videos

While investigating, police learned the 14-year-old boy and two other juveniles had attempted to break into a man’s vehicle on Saldana Street.

Police said when the man saw the attempted break-in, he exited his home and fired a firearm, striking the 14-year-old in the lower extremity.

All the juveniles fled the scene, police said. The 14-year-old called police shortly after being struck and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: