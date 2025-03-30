Skip to main content
Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Salvation Army deploys crews to Rio Grande Valley after severe storms, organization says

The organization deployed a two-person crew from San Antonio, a two-person delegation and mobile feeding unit from New Braunfels

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: Salvation Army, San Antonio, Willacy County
The Salvation Army of San Antonio announced it deployed crews to the Rio Grande Valley Sunday morning to assist those affected by severe storms. (The Salvation Army)

SAN ANTONIO – The Salvation Army of San Antonio announced it deployed crews to the Rio Grande Valley Sunday morning to assist those affected by severe storms.

The organization stated that the two-person crew from the Alamo City and a two-person delegation and mobile feeding unit from New Braunfels could be deployed for up to seven days.

Recommended Videos

The crews will provide meals to first responders and residents who were displaced by the floods, as well as spiritual care, according to a press release.

The San Antonio crew spent their Sunday serving meals in Sebastian, a town in Willacy County, the release stated.

The storm created treacherous conditions, with rescue crews responding to multiple flash flood emergencies, particularly on Thursday afternoon. These flash flood emergencies were issued to warn residents of rapidly rising waters.

For more information on how you can help, click here.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS