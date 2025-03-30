Salvation Army deploys crews to Rio Grande Valley after severe storms, organization says

The Salvation Army of San Antonio announced it deployed crews to the Rio Grande Valley Sunday morning to assist those affected by severe storms.

SAN ANTONIO – The Salvation Army of San Antonio announced it deployed crews to the Rio Grande Valley Sunday morning to assist those affected by severe storms.

The organization stated that the two-person crew from the Alamo City and a two-person delegation and mobile feeding unit from New Braunfels could be deployed for up to seven days.

Recommended Videos

The crews will provide meals to first responders and residents who were displaced by the floods, as well as spiritual care, according to a press release.

The San Antonio crew spent their Sunday serving meals in Sebastian, a town in Willacy County, the release stated.

The storm created treacherous conditions, with rescue crews responding to multiple flash flood emergencies, particularly on Thursday afternoon. These flash flood emergencies were issued to warn residents of rapidly rising waters.

For more information on how you can help, click here.

Read also: