WEATHER ALERT

District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte seeks reelection, faces 4 challengers

Challengers aim to unseat Whyte with focus on infrastructure and safety

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Vote 2025, San Antonio, City Council, District 10
San Antonio City Council, District 10 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIORead the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2025 page.

Marc Whyte is set to compete against four challengers as he seeks reelection for the City Council District 10 seat in the May 3 election.

Whyte was first elected as District 10 councilman in 2023 when he secured a landslide victory over six opponents.

Turbulence hit his first year when he was arrested in December 2023 on a driving while intoxicated charge. In November 2024, Whyte agreed to a plea deal that changed his charge to “obstruction of a highway” in exchange for deferred adjudication.

After his arrest, Whyte’s council colleagues voted to censure him — essentially a public rebuke with no actual consequence. Mayor Ron Nirenberg also temporarily pulled Whyte off his committee assignments, though he eventually reinstated the Northeast Side councilman.

Whyte is assigned to the audit, economic and workforce development, and public safety committees.

According to his campaign website, Whyte said he will continue to advocate for policies that prioritize city services and responsible spending.

His challengers include Roy Anthony II, Clint W. Norton, Mark Duane O’Donnell and Eric Litaker.

Anthony is focused on preventing school closures, supporting local businesses, and improving roads and infrastructure, according to his campaign website. He has experience as a business owner and community advocate.

Litaker has held several hospitality roles, including a chef position across restaurants in San Antonio. His campaign website states he’s focused on road construction reform, ACS reform, and “restraining the powers of government.”

Clint W. Norton is retired. KSAT could not find his campaign website.

Mark Duane O’Donnell is a lifelong San Antonio resident and a retired AT&T mobility professional. His campaign page states he is committed to public safety, veterans and conservative leadership.

Early voting is April 22-29. Election Day is Saturday, May 3. For a list of important dates for the May 3 election and potential June 7 runoff, click here.

Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

