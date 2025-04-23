Atascosa County adult who tested positive for measles has ‘recovered,’ state health department says

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – State health officials provided additional details Wednesday on a confirmed measles case in Atascosa County.

In a statement to KSAT, the Texas Department of State Health Services said that the adult who contracted the virus has since “recovered and is no longer infectious.”

On Tuesday, county officials said the unvaccinated adult resident contracted the virus while attending a April 13 evening gathering at the Shearit Yisrael Quahal Yehoshua Temple west of Poteet. In a Tuesday social media post, the county also said that the adult may have exposed others to the virus between 6:30 p.m. and midnight at the temple.

DSHS said Wednesday that the Atascosa County measles case is the only confirmed case in the Region 8 portion of the state. For reference, the region is comprised of Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Calhoun, Comal, DeWitt, Dimitt, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Goliad, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Jackson, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, LaSalle, Lavaca, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Wilson and Zavala counties.

Atascosa County officials told KSAT on Wednesday that the DSHS is leading the investigation on the confirmed case. According to the county, there does not appear to be a “demand for a (measles) vaccine clinic.”

According to DSHS’ website, before the Tuesday measles case in Atascosa County was confirmed, the state reported 624 measles cases statewide since late January.

Exposure guidance and symptom monitoring

Measles is an airborne illness and can infect anyone, according to Atascosa County’s Tuesday evening release. Measles complications can be severe and include ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, or, in rare cases, brain inflammation.

Infants and children under five years old, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk, the release said.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

A rash that typically starts on the face and spreads downward, two to five days after initial symptoms

Vaccination with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles, the county said.

County officials released the following guidance for those who may have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms:

Watch for symptoms, which typically develop seven to 21 days after exposure

Isolate immediately to prevent spreading the virus to others

Contact a health care provider before going in to arrange testing

Receiving a measles vaccine within three days or immunoglobulin (IG) within six days of exposure can prevent illness; contact a health care provider for more information

