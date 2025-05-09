There’s a lot of buzz around NAD+ supplements. Should you take them?

SAN ANTONIO – There’s one health supplement that’s been getting more attention recently: nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+).

It’s supposed to give you energy, boost your mood and metabolism and reduce inflammation without serious side effects. Locals like Irene Martinez, 53, are drawn to the supplement for those reasons.

“I was happy that I was happy. ... Everything looked crisp and clean,” Martinez said.

Martinez described her first experience taking NAD+ with KSAT. She said she turned to the supplement after battling a host of health issues.

“(I was dealing with) tiredness, sleepiness. I could not focus at work,” Martinez said.

NAD is a co-enzyme that is in all living cells. It helps create energy. However, NAD levels in humans’ bodies decrease with age.

NAD+ supplementation can be obtained through IV, pills, nasal spray, patches or through injections.

“We’re simply restoring our state to when we were younger — that’s essentially what we’re providing,” said Dr. Christopher Micallef, a double board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon in San Antonio.

Micallef also gets NAD+ injections and offers them at his practice, Micallef Plastic Surgery.

However, before taking NAD+ supplements, there are a few things to consider.

The Food and Drug Administration only regulates NAD+ as dietary supplements, not drugs. Therefore, it doesn’t get the same level of scrutiny.

Also, not all NAD+ supplements are the same. It’s considered safe in low doses, but people should know where their NAD+ supplements are made.

NAD+ isn’t recommended for everyone.

“Pregnant individuals or individuals that are subsequently breastfeeding ... or individuals that have underlying chronic medical conditions ... or individuals that have cancer are not appropriate candidates for NAD,” Micallef said.

Martinez told KSAT she’s currently planning her next NAD+ treatment.

“Probably in another month or two, I’ll probably do it again,” Martinez said. “It’s just an awesome feeling.”

