In-N-Out Burger adds healthier ingredient alternatives to several menu items

A customer picks up an order at the counter of an In-N-Out Burger restaurant Dec. 8, 2024, in Lone Tree, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN ANTONIO – In-N-Out Burger announced it will be making some changes to its menu, namely in its ingredients.

Owner and President Lynsi Snyder said in a press release that various menu items have had their ingredients replaced with healthier options.

Here are the changes, according to the release:

Beta carotene and vegetable juice are replacing Red 40 in their Strawberry Shakes and Signature Pink Lemonade

Turmeric is replacing Yellow 5 in their pickles, chilies and spread

Natural vanilla is replacing artificial vanilla in the chain’s shake mix

Natural sugar is replacing high fructose corn syrup in their shake mix, strawberry syrup, spread, and Signature Pink Lemonade

Natural flavors are replacing artificial flavors in their chocolate syrup and hot cocoa

Natural enzymes are replacing calcium propionate in their buns and cottonseed oil

Oat Milk Creamer is now available as a non-dairy alternative

Stevia Leaf Extract is replacing sucralose and saccharin sweetener packets

The chain is also in the process of transitioning its ketchup from being made with high fructose corn syrup to real sugar.

In an emailed statement, Snyder said, ”Providing the freshest, highest-quality foods and services ... That’s why we strive to have the best and be the best in all areas. It’s been my family’s priority since 1948, and it remains my priority to this very day. Here at In-N-Out, our Customer is number one, and we hope they feel that way."

There are three In-N-Out Burger locations across San Antonio.