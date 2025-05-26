Texas nonprofit brings tradition of placing roses on graves at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

SAN ANTONIO – A group of volunteers helped a Texas-based nonprofit on Monday morning at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with dozens of roses in each hand, working to place them on as many graves as possible.

“I personally know somebody who didn’t come back from (the) Vietnam War. His name is at the wall in (Washington) D.C., so I’m giving back,” Air Force veteran and volunteer “Cookie” Palacios-Rodriguez said.

“I feel like I haven’t been volunteering,” volunteer Mary Rodarte said. “I’ve been busy with work and school, and I feel like it’s important.”

Victory for Veterans, a Conroe nonprofit based north of Houston, has done this tradition for years. More recently, the organization became the official nonprofit to place flowers at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery graves.

“The idea, is that by placing that flower down, I’m not only recognizing you for your sacrifice, whether it was in combat or not, but then we’re also taking a bite out of getting at this scourge of my brothers and sisters who are choosing that final option because of some crisis that they feel themselves in,” Victory for Veterans Chairman of the Board Stephan Porter told KSAT.

Porter said Victory for Veterans offers year-round counseling and support groups to combat high rates of suicide among veterans.

“It’s a touch point to the people who want to volunteer and learn about Victory for Veterans and do something to help,” Porter said. “Matter of fact, we had eight dozen roses donated themselves from people that came.”

Palacios-Rodriguez and Rodarte met for the first time at Monday’s event but learned they’ve both survived battles with cancer.

They also view volunteering as an important part of life in San Antonio.

“I just think it’s a calling, I guess,” Palacios-Rodriguez said. “Something you feel and you come out, and you do it.”

"This is the least I can do for our military for giving their life and their time for us," said Rodarte.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the nonprofit’s services or is interested in volunteering can click here.

