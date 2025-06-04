Lawmakers boost teen vaping laws to combat addiction

SAN ANTONIO – A bill aimed at improving how public schools handle student discipline is awaiting the governor’s signature.

Part of House Bill 6 will affect how public schools deal with students caught vaping.

This spring, San Antonio city lawmakers passed a law banning vape shops near schools and daycares. According to a map provided by the city, there are over 200 exclusive vape shops within the city limits, with 36 percent of them located close to schools. This ordinance aims to protect youth from the dangers of vaping.

In addition to local measures, a new law signed during the 2025 legislative session by Governor Greg Abbott will prohibit e-cigarette advertisements within 1,000 feet of schools and churches.

In 2024, students caught vaping on school premises began facing stricter penalties. The law passed in 2023 imposes harsher consequences for students caught vaping at school, including the possibility of being sent to disciplinary alternative education programs.

At the beginning of the school year, KSAT reported on how this new law was impacting local school districts.

At the end of this school year, KSAT followed up by reaching out to the San Antonio Independent School District, Northside Independent School District and the Northeast Independent School District to gather data on the number of teens disciplined or sent to alternative schools due to vaping incidents.

Below is a breakdown from NISD and NEISD, as of mid-May:

Northside ISD

A total of 970 incidents were reported, some involving elementary school students.

Northeast ISD

A total of 789 cases involving students caught with THC and e-cigarettes.

San Antonio ISD

The district filed an exemption with the Texas Education Agency regarding student discipline. They reported moving 161 students into alternative schools this school year, while another 675 students found with vapes were not sent to alternative schools.

