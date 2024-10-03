Spotting teen vaping: Early signs and expert advice for parents

Talk About Tobacco reports that kids as young as 11 years old have been caught vaping, and over 60% of parents whose teens vape were unaware of it. But how bad was the problem for San Antonio area school districts?

Nickie Villanueva, with Rise Recovery, helps parents and teens understand what vaping is and how it impacts young people. She said the increase in teen vaping began during the pandemic when teens started buying and selling vapes on social media.

“Kids are more drawn to putting things in their mouth than injecting something into their bloodstream,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva showed KSAT a bag full of items she said were purchased online without proof of ID or age. In Texas, vaping products are only for people 21 and older.

“The second they start using these products, that nicotine draws them in,” she said. “Nicotine product draws them in and starts triggering their dopamine system. After first engagement, usually 4 hours later, they’re looking at getting another hit.”

Villanueva noted that the appeal of vaping products is that they can be small and easily concealed. The products vary widely, from those containing nicotine to those with flavored smells and even products made with THC, the compound in cannabis that makes users high.

“Things to look for is your kid acting in any way that’s not of the norm outside of typical teen behavior. We’re looking at a decrease of grades. We’re looking at them skipping school. We’re looking at their friends changing,” Villanueva said.

Parents should also be on alert for unusual smells, such as candy or perfume, which could be linked to the vapes.

“If you have any chargers at home that are spliced, it’s a good indicator that these have been spliced in order to charge the different units,” Villanueva added.

Most vaping products cost between $20 to $25, making it a relatively cheap and accessible addiction for teens.

Last year, Texas lawmakers strengthened the punishment for students caught vaping on school campuses. Students caught with vapes are now placed in alternative schooling or discipline programs.

KSAT requested information from area school districts regarding how many vapes have been seized:

Northside ISD

2023-2024

CDB - 60

Nicotine - 534

THC - 1,102

2024-2025 (through 9/25/2024)

CDB - 4

Nicotine - 42

THC - 86

North East ISD

2023-2024

THC - 601

E-Cig - 565

2024-2025 (as of 9/24/2024)

THC - 101

E-Cig- 92

San Antonio ISD

The district recently asked for an exemption with the Texas Education Agency and the state law on how it handles student disciple.

2023-2024

585 vapes with DAEP placement

43 vapes with no DAEP placement

2024-2025 (to date)

1 vape with DAEP placement

70 vapes with no placement

Note: All hearings for DAEP take into consideration many factors to include context, membership in a special population, and any unique circumstances that may have influenced the behavior. Additionally, in September 2024, SAISD’s District of Innovation plan was updated to add flexibility to DAEP placements.

KSAT also requested data from South San ISD and Southside ISD, but that data was not made available.

Parents who find their teens are vaping should reach out for help to get them to quit. Here is information from the American Lung Association that can help.