BCSO urges parents to be ‘vigilant’ of children’s online activity amid child pornography investigation

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to remain “vigilant” and monitor their children’s online activity following a child pornography and child sexual assault investigation.

Enrique Soriano, 38, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, Bexar County jail records show.

Soriano has been in custody since April 11, when he was initially arrested for possession of child pornography during a routine check at a specialty drug program, the sheriff’s office said.

Soriano’s phone was reviewed as part of standard drug court protocol.

Investigators found a group chat on Discord, an instant messaging platform, where multiple people were allegedly sharing child pornography, BCSO said.

The phone later revealed several explicit videos involving a child under the age of 11, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with additional information or who believes they or someone they know may have been victims of Soriano is urged to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org .

