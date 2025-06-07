Bexar County Elections Office to hold runoff election press conference

A "Vote Here" sign posted outside a polling center in the Thompson neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Elections Department will hold a runoff election press conference on Saturday.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. at the Bexar County Elections Office.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Officials will answer questions related to the runoff election, according to a news release.

After outlasting 25 other candidates, San Antonio residents will choose between Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones for mayor and vote for districts 1, 6, 8 and 9 in the June 7 runoff election.

The winning mayoral candidate will succeed Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who has served the city’s top spot since 2017 and can’t seek reelection due to term limits.

Voting centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. For a full list of locations to cast your ballot, click here.

