Where to vote in San Antonio’s runoff election on June 7

Election Day polling locations: Where to vote in Bexar County

Registered voters in San Antonio have numerous locations to cast their ballots in the runoff election on Saturday, June 7.

Five seats are up for grabs in San Antonio after no one secured more than 50% of the vote in the May 3 election. The runoff will take place in the races for San Antonio mayor as well as City Council seats in Districts 1, 6, 8 and 9.

Polling locations include schools, libraries, churches and community centers.

Voting hours

Registered voters can vote at any polling site on Election Day.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to vote in Bexar County

Adams Elementary School: 135 E. Southcross

Adams Hill Elementary School: 9627 Adams Hill Dr.

Agnes Cotton Academy: 1616 Blanco Rd.

Alan B. Shepard Middle School: 5558 Ray Ellison Blvd.

Antonio Margil Elementary School: 1000 Perez St.

Artemisia Bowden Academy: 515 Willow St.

Barbara Bush Middle School: 1500 Evans Rd.

Barkley-Ruiz Elementary School: 1111 S. Navidad St.

Beacon Hill Academy: 1411 W. Ashby Pl.

Bexar County Elections Department: 1103 S. Frio St. Suite 200

Bexar County Justice Center: 300 Dolorosa

Blossom Athletic Center - Sports Complex: 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd.

Bob Beard Elementary School: 8725 Sonoma Parkway

Bob Hope Elementary School: 3022 Reforma Dr.

Bonnie Ellison Elementary School: 7132 Oak Dr.

Bradley Middle School: 14819 Heimer Rd.

Brauchle Elementary School: 8555 Bowens Crossing

Brentwood STEAM School of Innovation: 1626 W. Thompson Pl.

Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Rd.

Brookhill Baptist Church: 631 Utopia Ln

Bulverde Creek Elementary School: 3839 Canyon Parkway

Burke Elementary School: 10111 Terra Oak

Carlos Coon Elementary School: 3110 Timber View Dr.

Carson Elementary School: 8151 Old Tezel Rd.

Central Library: 600 Soledad

Charles Graebner Elementary School: 530 Hoover Ave.

Christa McAuliffe Middle School: 9390 S.W. Loop 410

Churchill High School: 12049 Blanco Rd.

Clark High School: 5150 De Zavala Rd.

Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce

Clear Spring Elementary School: 4311 Clearspring Dr.

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Rd.

Cody Elementary School: 10403 Dugas

Collier Elementary School: 834 W. Southcross

Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Blvd.

Colonial Hills United Methodist Church: 5247 Vance Jackson

Community Alliance for Traffic Safety - C.A.T.S.: 7719 Pipers Ln.

Connally Middle School: 8661 Silent Sunrise

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Rd.

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.

Dellview Elementary School: 7235 Dewhurst Rd.

Dr. Hector P. Garcia Middle School: 14900 Kyle Seale Parkway

East Central Development Center: 12271 Donop Rd.

East Central ISD Admin. Office: 6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd.

East Terrell Hills Elementary School: 4415 Bloomdale

Ed White Middle School: 7800 Midcrown Dr.

Edgewood Gym: 4133 Eldridge Ave.

El Dorado Elementary School: 12634 El Sendero

Eloise Japhet Academy: 314 Astor

Elrod Elementary School: 8885 Heath Circle Dr.

Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Rd

Evers Elementary School: 1715 Richland Hills Dr.

Fernandez Elementary School: 6845 Ridgebrook

First Chinese Baptist Church: 5481 Prue Rd.

Frank Madla Elementary School: 6100 Royalgate Dr.

Gardendale Early Learning Program: 1731 Dahlgreen Ave.

Gillette Elementary School: 625 Gillette Blvd.

Glenn Elementary School: 2385 Horal Dr.

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Dr.

Gus Garcia University School: 3306 Ruiz St.

H. W. Longfellow Middle School: 1130 E. Sunshine Dr.

Hardy Oak Elementary School: 22900 Hardy Oak Blvd

Harmony Hills Elementary School: 10727 Memory Ln.

Harry H. Rogers Middle School: 314 Galway Dr.

Hatchett Elementary School: 10700 Ingram Rd.

Health Careers High School: 4646 Hamilton Wolfe Rd.

Herman Hirsch Elementary School: 4826 Seabreeze Dr.

Hidden Forest Elementary: 802 Silver Spruce St.

Highland Hills Elementary School: 734 Glamis Ave.

Honor Elementary School: 3610 N. Graytown Rd.

Hope Church: 18850 Redland Rd.

Huebner Elementary School: 16311 Huebner Rd.

Huisache Avenue Baptist Church: 1339 W. Huisache Ave.

Hunters Creek Swim and Racquet Club: 3630 Hunters Circle St.

Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

James A. Bode Community Center: 901 Rigsby

Joe Ward Recreation Center: 435 E Sunshine Dr.

John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School: 2101 Edison Dr.

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Dr.

Kelly Academy @ Lowell Middle School: 919 Thompson Pl.

Kingsborough Middle School: 422 Ashley Rd.

Krueger Middle School: 438 Lanark Dr.

Larkspur Elementary School: 1802 Larkspur

Las Lomas Elementary School: 20303 Hardy Oak Blvd

Leon Springs Elementary School: 23881 IH 10 W

Lewis Elementary School: 1000 Seascape

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center: 2809 Broadway St.

Longs Creek Elementary School: 15806 O’Connor Rd.

Lopez Middle School: 23103 Hardy Oak Blvd.

Luther Burbank High School: 1002 Edwards St.

Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart St.

Marin B. Fenwick Academy: 1930 Waverly Ave.

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Mead Elementary School: 3803 Midhorizon Dr.

Meadow Village Elementary School: 1406 Meadow Way Dr.

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Rd.

Mission Academy: 9210 S. Presa St.

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave

Mission Del Lago Community Center: 2301 Del Lago Pkwy

MLK Jr. Academy for Arts Integration: 510 Morningview Drive

Monroe May Elementary: 15707 Chase Hill Blvd.

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church: 308 Mount Calvary Dr.

Murnin Elementary School: 9019 Dugas

Murray E. Boone Elementary School: 6614 Spring Time Dr

Neff Middle School: 5227 Evers Rd.

Nichols Elementary School: 9560 Braun Rd.

Nimitz Middle School: 5426 Blanco Rd.

Northern Hills Elementary School: 13901 Higgins Rd.

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Rd.

Northwest Church of Christ: 9681 W. Loop 1604 N.

Northwest Crossing Elementary School: 10255 Dover Rdg.

Northwest Vista College: 3535 N. Ellison Dr.

Northwood Elementary School: 519 Pike Rd.

Oak Grove Elementary School: 3250 Nacogdoches Rd.

Oak Hills Terrace Elementary School: 5710 Cary Grant Dr.

Oak Meadow United Methodist Church: 2740 Hunters Green

Our Lady of the Lake University: 411 S.W. 24th St.

Palo Alto College: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Park Village Elementary School: 5855 Midcrown

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak

Paschall Elementary School: 6351 Lake View Dr.

Pease Middle School: 201 Hunt Ln.

Pecan Valley Elementary School: 3966 E. Southcross

Peggy Carnahan Elementary School: 6839 Babcock Rd.

Powell Elementary School: 6003 Thunder Dr.

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Rd.

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.

Pre-K Academy at West Avenue: 3915 West Ave.

Raba Elementary School: 9740 Raba Dr.

Rawlinson Middle School: 14100 Vance Jackson

Redland Oaks Elementary School: 16650 Redland Rd.

Regency Place Elementary School: 10222 Broadway

Rhodes Elementary School: 5714 North Knoll

Ridgeview Elementary School: 8223 McCullough Ave.

Riverside Park Elementary School: 202 School St.

Roan Forest Elementary School: 22710 Roan Park

Royal Ridge Elementary School: 5933 Royal Ridge Dr.

Rudder Middle School: 6558 Horn Blvd.

Sam Houston High School: 4635 E. Houston

Samuel A. Maverick Elementary School: 107 Raleigh Pl.

San Antonio College - Victory Center: 1819 N. Main Ave.

Sarah King Elementary School: 1001 Ceralvo St.

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 US Hwy. 87 E.

Scobee Elementary School: 11223 Cedar Park

Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Rd.

Shepherd King Lutheran Church: 303 W. Ramsey Rd.

Sidney Lanier High School: 1514 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd

Smith Elementary School: 823 S. Gevers St.

South San Antonio High School: 7535 Barlite Blvd.

St. Philips College: 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.

Stahl Elementary School: 5222 Stahl Rd.

Steubing Ranch Elementary School: 5100 Knoll Creek

Stevenson Middle School: 8403 Tezel Rd.

Stone Oak Elementary School: 21045 Crescent Oaks

Taft High School: 11600 Culebra Rd.

Tejeda Middle School: 2909 E. Evans Rd

Texas A&M University (San Antonio): One University Way

The Hartman Center II - Building One: 1202 W. Bitters Bldg 1

Thomas Edison High School: 701 Santa Monica St.

Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks

Thousand Oaks Elementary School: 16080 Henderson Pass

Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Trinity United Methodist Church: 6800 Wurzbach Rd.

UTSA 1: UTSA Circle

Villarreal Elementary School: 2902 White Tail

Vineyard Ranch Elementary School: 16818 Huebner Rd.

Wanke Elementary School: 10419 Old Prue Rd.

Westminster Square Management: 1838 Basse Rd.

Westwood Terrace Elementary School: 2315 Hackamore Ln.

Wetmore Elementary School: 3250 Thousand Oaks

Wilshire Elementary School: 6523 Cascade Pl.

Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Rd

Woodlake Hills Middle School: 6625 Woodlake Parkway

Woodlawn Academy: 1717 W. Magnolia Ave.

Woodlawn Hills Elementary School: 110 W. Quill Dr.

Woodstone Elementary School: 5602 Fountainwood

Wright Elementary School: 115 E. Huff Ave.

Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Wheatley: 415 Gabriel

Young Women’s Leadership Academy: 2123 W. Huisache Ave.

Zachry Middle School: 9410 Timber Pat

How to know if you’re registered to vote

The last day to register to vote in this election has passed.

Click here to check your status (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).

What to do if you have lost your voter registration card

If you are registered but have lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What ID do you need to vote in Texas?

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID. Bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.

United States Passport (book or card).

