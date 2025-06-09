Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
95º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

1 taken to hospital after East Side stabbing over money, SAPD says

No arrest has been made, according to authorities

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

San Antonio police badge (San Antonio police badge)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times at a home on the East Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday at the home near the intersection of North Palmetto Avenue and Mason Street.

Recommended Videos

The 46-year-old man was visiting from out of town and was smoking methamphetamine with a group of people in the home, SAPD said.

An argument over money escalated into a fight, and the man was stabbed multiple times in the upper body, according to authorities.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. His current condition is unknown.

Police said the person who stabbed him is unknown, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS