1 taken to hospital after East Side stabbing over money, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times at a home on the East Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday at the home near the intersection of North Palmetto Avenue and Mason Street.

The 46-year-old man was visiting from out of town and was smoking methamphetamine with a group of people in the home, SAPD said.

An argument over money escalated into a fight, and the man was stabbed multiple times in the upper body, according to authorities.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. His current condition is unknown.

Police said the person who stabbed him is unknown, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

