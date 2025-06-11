Texas politicians react to ICE raids, military deployment for deportation protests

Numerous Texas politicians have taken to social media to express their opinions on the ongoing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids nationwide and the deployment of military members ahead of protests.

The situation has sparked a debate among lawmakers, with Democrats and Republicans voicing different perspectives.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed the Texas National Guard to San Antonio in response to planned protests of the ICE raids. Abbott’s decision reflects his administration’s commitment to supporting federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Many Democrats have criticized the deployment and the ICE raids themselves, arguing that these actions target vulnerable communities and instill fear among immigrant families.

The ongoing debate highlights the complexities surrounding immigration policy in Texas and across the nation as both sides seek to assert their visions for the future.

Reactions from Texas politicians

Gov. Greg Abbott

“Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace & order. Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest. @TexasGuard will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order.”

Congressman Joaquin Castro

“San Antonio takes great pride in its history of peaceful demonstrations in support of civil rights, social justice, and economic equality. By deploying the National Guard, Governor Abbott is trying to intimidate our community for rallying against President Trump’s authoritarian policies. And if he were serious about working with our local authorities, he would have alerted them before making this inflammatory decision.

Our community will not be intimidated, and we encourage everyone to gather peacefully against President Trump’s unlawful, undemocratic actions: ignoring court orders, weaponizing federal agencies against his perceived enemies, and tearing apart immigrant families. We are grateful that Mayor Nirenberg and Chief McManus are directing local law enforcement to protect the First Amendment rights and safety of everyone.

By needlessly deploying the National Guard, Governor Abbott is escalating tensions rather than promoting safety and calm. Abbott’s reckless actions will make protesters and officers alike less safe."

Attorney General Ken Paxton

“If you set police cars on fire, throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, and loot businesses, you must be held accountable.

We stand with law enforcement, we support President Trump’s action, and we will not let chaos take hold in our states."

Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

“The left hates our country, our history, our culture, and our President. Every elected Democrat is responsible for this.”

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham

“Illegal criminals and murderers do not belong on our streets. The safety of the American people should be first and foremost.”

Rep. Veronica Escobar

“Trump told Americans he’d focus on deporting criminals. Instead, he’s set quotas that shift the focus to people with legal status and removing their protections.

The Republican budget bill gives this effort more resources and tools, encouraging more dangerous crackdowns."

Rep. Lloyd Doggett

“Trump’s appalling action authorizing military deployment sets a chilling precedent for more abuse. Protests are appropriate; violence is not.

After his billionaire sidekick Musk condemned his ‘big ugly bill’ as a ‘disgusting abomination,’ Trump returns to promoting anti-immigrant hysteria, diverting attention from his failures. His confrontation comes before Saturday’s taxpayer-funded military parade on his birthday—designed not to honor our troops, but to glorify him. This is not about security, it’s about Trump seizing power.”

Congressman Greg Casar

“Trump politicizing and weaponizing the National Guard makes us all less safe and less free.

He is stoking chaos and division. This is a direct attack on the rights that protect all of us.

Peaceful protests must continue. Trump’s attacks on the rule of law must end."

Senator Roland Gutierrez

“Donald Trump is deploying the military in Los Angeles to suppress protests against his unpopular deportations.

This is an abuse of power and straight-up authoritarian.

Americans have the RIGHT to peaceful protest."