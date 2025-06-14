From superstition to opportunity: How San Antonio celebrates Friday the 13th

SAN ANTONIO – Superstition meets opportunity as San Antonio residents embrace Friday the 13th through spiritual cleansings and discounted tattoos.

Local psychic Jacqueline Roldan of La Botanica Roldan challenges the date’s ominous reputation, viewing it as a powerful time for transformation and new beginnings rather than a day of misfortune.

“Some people today use it as a good day to ask for new beginnings,” Roldan said.

She said that while some in Spanish culture avoid venturing outside on Friday the 13th, others actively seek spiritual services.

Roldan, who began her psychic practice in Mexico before establishing herself in San Antonio, demonstrates traditional cleansing rituals using eggs, a practice she said helps remove negative energy.

“For years and years, people believe that when you clean yourself with an egg, you remove negativity,” Roldan explained.

The date’s significance varies across different faiths and traditions.

“In Christianity, a lot of people believe that maybe it’s not a good day because they sacrificed Jesus on Friday,” Roldan said.

Despite these concerns, she encourages clients to view Friday the 13th as an opportunity for positive change.

“They choose this day to come to get cleansings, to kind of remove negativity, because today is a very strong day for new beginnings, for new jobs, new house,” she said.

While some seek spiritual renewal, others mark the day by getting inked.

Joshua Aguirre, a tattoo artist on the city’s South Side, maintains the tradition of offering discounted tattoos on Friday the 13th. Aguirre owns Trap House Inc., which will operate until 1 a.m. on Saturday for the spooky day.

In today’s inflated economy, he sees it as a way to give back to the community.

“It’s more about the tradition than anything else,” Aguirre said. “We do get a larger intake in clients that we’ve never seen before.”

Aguirre’s studio transforms into a community gathering space during these events, hosting a market in his backyard and welcoming both regular clients and newcomers seeking their first tattoo.

For those tracking their calendars, the next Friday the 13th won’t occur until 2026, giving both the superstitious and the adventurous plenty of time to prepare for their next encounter with the notorious date.