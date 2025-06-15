Local nonprofit helps clean Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone after deadly flooding

SAN ANTONIO – A dedicated group of volunteers from River Aid San Antonio participated in a crucial cleanup on Sunday at the Lorence Creek Preserve following deadly flash flooding.

The Lorence Creek Preserve is part of the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone, helping stormwater seep into the water supply while allowing native plants and a biofiltration basin system to filter the runoff.

Record-breaking rainfall on Thursday led to flash flooding throughout the city, killing 13 people and harming local ecosystems on the North Side.

That flooding carried dirty sediment through the preserve.

“If it gets all blocked up, this area may flood, and that dirty dirt will be scattered out everywhere, and that’s not good for our ecosystem, because that stuff is from the roads and a storm drain, so it has oil, it has chemicals,” said Julian Valencia, project coordinator for River Aid San Antonio.

The nonprofit is working with the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance and the local homeowners association to help clean the area, remove sediment and ensure that the preserve can serve its purpose of mitigating floods while helping the environment.

“It’s gratifying to make a difference, to help out,” said volunteer Ismael Flores. “And even though it’s like a small thing, little chips here and there, I’ll get somewhere at the end”.

