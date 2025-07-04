Child bit by father’s pet kangaroo at far Northwest Side home, ACS says

The red male kangaroo kept as a pet in the 15000 block of Watchers Way.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) is investigating after an 11-year-old boy was bitten by his father’s kangaroo in their backyard, according to a press release.

The boy suffered at least one bite to his back last week in the 15000 block of Watchers Way on the far Northwest Side.

KSAT reached out to ACS for the boy’s condition, but the agency said it has no information.

The child’s father was cited with multiple criminal violations for keeping the red male kangaroo, a prohibited species, as a pet, the release states.

The citations include possession of a prohibited animal within city limits, failure to obtain the required permit to keep the animal, failure to provide proof of current rabies vaccination and responsibility for an animal bite incident, according to ACS.

San Antonio law prohibits residents from owning certain “wild animals,” including kangaroos, primates, big cats and bears.

The kangaroo was placed into a state-mandated quarantine for 30 days. ACS said they are working with state authorities to determine the next steps after the animal’s quarantine.

