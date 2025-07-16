Skip to main content
Search underway for driver swept away by floodwaters near Sabinal, constable says

Authorities say the driver was swept away in the FM 187 South area

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

A search is underway for a driver who was swept away by floodwaters near Sabinal, according to Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora. (KPRC)

SABINAL, Texas – A search is underway for a driver who was swept away by floodwaters near Sabinal, according to Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora.

Authorities received reports Wednesday morning about a truck being swept away by floodwaters in the FM 187 South area, near Sabinal, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was called in to assist with the search. DPS officials later found the truck unoccupied near the Frio River, Zamora said.

At this time, the driver’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco or Uvalde County Constable Brandon McCutchen at 830-278-9147.

