FDA warns about possible E. coli, Salmonella infection found in pet food sold online

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is issuing a warning to pet owners that certain dog food from last year may be dangerous.

In a news release, the FDA said that certain pet food, made in May or June of 2024, from Darwin’s Natural Pet Products may be contaminated with E. coli and Salmonella.

The beef dog food tested positive for E. coli, while one sample of chicken dog food and one sample of duck dog food tested positive for different kinds of Salmonella, according to the release.

Since the pet food does not have an expiration date, it could still be in owners’ freezers, the FDA said.

The warning comes after a 4-year-old child and a dog in the same household became ill from the beef dog food in August 2024, the release stated.

A private, FDA-accredited laboratory tested a sample of the beef dog food in May and June of this year. It tested positive for E. coli, the FDA stated.

The child, who had direct contact with the dog but not with the food, became infected with E. coli and later developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure, the release stated.

The release stated that the child was hospitalized and received extensive care. The dog started vomiting the day before the child became ill.

The FDA recommended that Darwin’s Natural Pet Products recall the affected lots, but it has not done so.

If you have the pet food products, the FDA advises you to dispose of them immediately in a secure container, rather than donating them.

Additionally, you should clean and disinfect all pet supplies and surfaces that the food or pet has come into contact with to avoid cross-contamination.

According to the FDA, both people and pets can have symptoms of E. coli and Salmonella.

E. coli

The type of E. coli bacteria found in the dog food is known as STEC.

The FDA said STEC is of particular concern because it can damage the intestinal lining, kidneys or nervous system.

Humans can become infected with STEC after coming into close contact with infected animals, people, environments or by eating contaminated food.

Symptoms, including vomiting, fever and stomach cramps, can begin anywhere from three to nine days after exposure. People with possible exposure should consult their health care provider.

More severe symptoms include bloody diarrhea and the development of life-threatening conditions, such as Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and neurologic problems.

According to the FDA, HUS symptoms include fever, pale skin, abdominal pain, small and unexplained bruises, bleeding from the nose or mouth, decreased urination and irritability.

Children under 5 years old, older adults, pregnant women and immunocompromised people are at the most risk, the FDA said. If untreated, HUS could possibly lead to death.

For dogs and cats with STEC, the symptoms are generally milder, except in those with weakened immune systems.

The FDA said animals with STEC can experience watery or bloody diarrhea, urinary tract infections and vomiting.

While STEC is rarely lethal, it has been reported in infected dogs. Pets with possible exposure should be taken to a veterinarian as soon as possible.

Once STEC is established in a pet’s gastrointestinal tract, it can contaminate its environment through bowel movements. This can happen whether or not a pet is symptomatic, the FDA said.

Salmonella

Salmonella can cause illness and death in humans and animals, according to the FDA.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people infected with Salmonella can develop fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea, which can become so severe that it requires hospitalization.

If you have symptoms of Salmonella, it is important that you consult a healthcare provider because the infection may spread to the bloodstream and other sites unless treated promptly, the FDA said.

Signs are not always present in pets with Salmonella, but they can include fever, loss of appetite, diarrhea (which could be bloody), vomiting and decreased activity level.

If your pet has symptoms, consult a veterinarian as soon as possible.

The FDA wants owners to be aware that pets can spread the bacteria while being asymptomatic.