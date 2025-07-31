IKEA to sell products at Best Buy stores in San Antonio, across Texas

IKEA's partnership with Best Buy at select stores across Texas and Florida.

SAN ANTONIO – IKEA announced that its products will be available at select Best Buy stores across Texas and Florida later this year.

The Best Buy at 5419 West Loop 1604 North in San Antonio is one of five Texas locations introducing the partnership.

Recommended Videos

The in-store setup will feature a 1,000-square-foot IKEA station with kitchen and laundry room items for purchase. The San Antonio location will also serve as a pickup point for IKEA shoppers.

“This partnership between IKEA and Best Buy is about making great design and functionality more accessible for the many,” IKEA Chief Operation Officer Rob Olson said in a news release. “It’s a great step on our journey to helping people create beautiful, functional homes at a price they can afford.”

IKEA staff members will also be on-site to assist customers in ordering home furnishings from the Swedish company.

Best Buy locations in south Austin, Hulen (near Fort Worth), Humble and Mesquite are also participating in the collaboration.

The mini-showrooms are expected to be integrated into these locations later this fall.

Earlier this month, IKEA opened a first-of-its-kind “small city store” concept in San Marcos. The retailer also announced a new store opening this fall in the Rio Grande Valley.

Read also: