Surplus barbecue turns Boerne beer garden into benefit cookout for flood victims

BOERNE – Hundreds of people across Texas enjoyed food, games, music, prizes and animals on Sunday, all to benefit flood victims in the Hill Country.

“It’s just so sad, and so I told my sister, I said, ‘look, I’m tired of just sitting around being sad, let’s go do something’,” said one volunteer.

Many community members say they came to Comfort on July 6th, focusing on feeding as many people as they could with BBQ.

“We set up with our barbecue pits and nothing but a hope and a prayer, and that was that,” Austi Garrett said. “That was the beginning of this train.”

Garrett said they fed thousands every day in the immediate aftermath. However, after volunteers and first responders started to leave the area, they were left with a surplus of donated meat.

“Why don’t we throw an event?” Garrett recalled saying. “That way we use this food. It’s not gonna go to waste, and we’re not just storing it or keeping it for ourselves.”

Garrett worked with other volunteers to create Texas Spirit, a nonprofit that will donate 100% of funds received to families affected by the Hill Country floods.

Hundreds of families across Texas showed up at the Random Beer Garden on Sunday to support the ongoing effort.

The event featured live music, games, pet adoptions, a petting zoo, BBQ, drinks, and a silent auction.

“What happened is terrible,” pitmaster Al Frugoni said, “but honestly, seeing how the community came together is pretty amazing.” said BBQ Pitmaster Al Frugoni.

“If we run out of food,” grillmaster Hawks Sullivan said, “that means that we’re doing the right thing.”

