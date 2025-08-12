Kerrville City Council to discuss community recovery, continued flood response

Drone footage shows stranded vehicles after flooding in Kerrville on Friday, July 4, 2025.

KERRVILLE, Texas – Kerrville City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the city’s continued response after catastrophic flooding in the Hill Country.

At a 5 p.m. workshop, the city is slated to hear updates on community recovery and Kerr Together. The agenda did not specify what kind of updates are expected.

The city will have its regular biweekly meeting at 6 p.m. following the workshop. Key takeaways from the meeting agenda include:

Zoning changes for three properties

A major new development possibly moving forward with agreements and a financing district

A daycare project needing approval in a residential-transition zone

KSAT will livestream both meetings in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

These are among the city’s first meetings since the one-month mark of the July 4 floods.

The city also met at 2 p.m. Tuesday to work on its budget.

Property tax rate calculations were discussed at the last meeting. Because of the disaster, the city could raise this rate, but that has not yet been decided on.

