If voter-approved, ‘Constitution City’ could become Kendall County’s newest city

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Kendall County Commissioners decided in favor of allowing voters to determine whether or not a American-themed school can become the county’s newest city this fall.

The lawmakers carried the motion during a commissioners court meeting on Tuesday.

The school, Patriot Academy, is an education and training campus with an emphasis on civics and the constitution.

The campus said it has more than 200 people living on the property, which is approximately 177.6 acres-wide.

Patriot Academy founder Rick Green, a former Texas state representative, submitted a petition to have the academy and the specific land parcels located at 1776, 1845, 1893 Patriot Way and 1103 U.S. Highway 87 to become Constitution City.

The school is located approximately 11 miles north of Comfort.

One big reason Green is pushing for the academy’s incorporation is for its potential address: 1776 Patriot Way in Constitution Way, Texas.

“People from all over the country will come here to study the constitution and to learn about Texas and to learn about the principles of liberty,” Green said.

When asked about an Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) by Precinct 2 Commissioner Andra M. Wisian, Green said there would be a half mile buffer zone outside the city limits but that it would not be regulated by the proposed “Constitution City.”

The petition was submitted to Kendall County Judge Shane Stolarczyk, who said the county elections administrator, Staci Decker, validated the petition. They concluded the application met the minimum requirements for the measure to be placed on the November ballot.

Normally, once the paperwork was found to be in order, Stolarczyk said he could have signed off and placed the proposal on the ballot. However, the Kendall County judge said he wanted other county officials to have input.

“The better practice would be to present (this) to the whole court for consideration and action on this,” Stolarczyk said during the meeting on Tuesday.

If approved by voters in November, the school — which is nicknamed “Constitution City” — will be classified as a Type-C municipality. The school would need a mayor and two city council members or two commissioners.

Stolarczyk said the measure is not up for a county-wide vote.

Election Day is Nov. 4, 2025.

