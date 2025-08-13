SAISD students get free breakfast, lunch for 2025-26 school year

The San Antonio Independent School District will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch for all students during the 2025-2026 school year.

SAISD will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, according to a news release from the district.

All SAISD schools qualify and will serve breakfast and lunch complimentary to all students.

Meal applications are not required since all students and schools in SAISD qualify for the free meals.

“This approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals,” the district said in a news release.

For more information on the district’s policy, contact SAISD’s Child Nutrition Services at 210-554-2290 or email them at ChildNutrition@saisd.net.

