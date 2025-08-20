Skip to main content
Woman arrested after leaving two children unsupervised in North Side home, SAPD says

Danielle Segundo, 35, faces two counts of abandoning a child with the intent to return

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Danielle Segundo, 35, faces two counts of abandoning a child with the intent to return. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leaving two children alone inside her North Side home, San Antonio police said.

Officers conducted a welfare check at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of NW Military Highway, following a report of juveniles left unsupervised.

Upon arrival, officers found two children alone, according to a preliminary report.

At some point shortly after, police said their mother, identified as 35-year-old Danielle Segundo, arrived at the scene.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning a child with the intent to return. Her bond is set for $40,000.

At this time, it’s unknown how long Segundo left the two children unattended or where she went. Their ages are also unknown.

This is a developing story. KSAT-12 will update once more information becomes available.

