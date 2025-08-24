Pedestrian identified after being hit and killed by vehicle on South Side, ME’s office says

A woman died after a crash on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identified a woman who died after being hit by a vehicle on the South Side.

Jeanette Espita, 34, was hit just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday while attempting to cross Southeast Military Drive at the intersection of Old Corpus Christi Highway.

A preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department said the driver of a Dodge Caliber heading eastbound on SE Military Drive struck the woman, later identified as Espita.

According to police, the driver remained on the scene and assisted officers with the investigation.

