Local News

Pedestrian identified after being hit and killed by vehicle on South Side, ME’s office says

Jeanette Espitia, 34, was hit while attempting to cross Southeast Military Drive

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

A woman died after a crash on the South Side. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identified a woman who died after being hit by a vehicle on the South Side.

Jeanette Espita, 34, was hit just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday while attempting to cross Southeast Military Drive at the intersection of Old Corpus Christi Highway.

A preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department said the driver of a Dodge Caliber heading eastbound on SE Military Drive struck the woman, later identified as Espita.

According to police, the driver remained on the scene and assisted officers with the investigation.

