Car crashes into power line, causing road closure on South Side The crash happened in the 400 block of Eads Avenue Crash in the 400 block of Eads Avenue. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a power line on the South Side, leading to a road closure Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Eads Avenue.
Photos from the scene show a car flipped over in a yard.
KSAT contacted VIA to determine if bus routes are affected by the closure.
It is unclear if the downed power line has affected power for nearby residents.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read also:
