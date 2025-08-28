Skip to main content
Clear icon
100º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Car crashes into power line, causing road closure on South Side

The crash happened in the 400 block of Eads Avenue

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Crash in the 400 block of Eads Avenue. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a power line on the South Side, leading to a road closure Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Eads Avenue.

Recommended Videos

Photos from the scene show a car flipped over in a yard.

KSAT contacted VIA to determine if bus routes are affected by the closure.

It is unclear if the downed power line has affected power for nearby residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos