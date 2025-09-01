‘We’ll just do theater anywhere’: Performances continue at Hill Country Arts Foundation after July floods

INGRAM, Texas – The show continues at the Hill Country Arts Foundation.

The team just wrapped up its summer production of “Shipwrecked,” and they had to get creative with their performance.

“We’re theater people, we’ll just do theater anywhere,” said Executive Director Sarah Tacey. “We cannot use our theaters at the moment, so we have moved outside to Stonehenge II.”

The flood damaged the outdoor and indoor stages.

Fundraising efforts are underway to repair them. It’s over $2 million, but she says there are additional costs to put in for equipment.

Tacey hopes to have the theaters repaired in time for next summer.

Meanwhile, the team continues to put on shows and performances in new creative spaces.

