Pedestrian killed in Northwest Side crash identified, ME’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a pedestrian killed in a crash on the Northwest Side.

Larry Castillo, 48, died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Ingram Road. San Antonio police said Castillo was walking diagonally from south to north across Ingram Road, not using a marked crosswalk.

A silver 2024 Toyota Corolla traveling west struck Castillo, police said. He was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

