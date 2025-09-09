Crime Stoppers seeks tips on person in connection with fatal Northwest Side apartment shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are seeking information that could identify a suspect in connection with a fatal Northwest Side shooting last week.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 1, at an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Westwood Loop.

Crime Stoppers identified the victim as 21-year-old Aaron Collins.

Collins met with a person who was seen driving a silver four-door Mercedes car.

At some point, the car began chasing Collins around a building at the complex. A person in the vehicle shot Collins in the chest before fleeing, according to Crime Stoppers.

It is not immediately clear how many people were in the Mercedes.

A white single-cab GMC pickup truck accompanied the Mercedes and drove away from the scene, Crime Stoppers said.

Collins was found by San Antonio police unresponsive at the scene and later died, officials said.

The Mercedes has a lighted front emblem and damage to the rear driver side bumper, possibly a hole, Crime Stoppers said.

Read more: