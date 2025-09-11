🎷 Things to do this weekend: Jazz in the Garden, Locals Day at San Antonio Zoo, Hispanic Heritage Month events

San Antonio, get ready for a weekend full of exciting events and fun activities!

Several places are also preparing to celebrate the rich history and culture of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Let’s take a look at what’s happening in San Antonio this weekend:

Thursday, Sept. 11

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Dr. Charlotte Chun will make an appearance at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Twig Book Shop, 306 Pearl Parkway. During the event, Chun will share her new book, "Earliest Memories: Discover the Psychology of Memory, Explore Cross-Cultural Stories, and Reconnect with Your Past."

NATALIA JIMENEZ: The Latin pop singer will perform at the Aztec Theatre at 8 p.m. For tickets, click here

Happening over the weekend

BANANA BALL: The Texas Tailgaters will face off against the Party Animals on Friday, Sept. 12 and Saturday, Sept. 13. Tickets for the games are sold out. If you were lucky enough to get tickets, here's a guide of everything you need to know ahead of the games.

FRONTLINE HEROES: First responders and health professionals will be able to get into the San Antonio Zoo for free throughout September.

HAUNTED HOUSES: If visiting a scary attraction is on your fall bucket list, KSAT has compiled all the haunted houses happening this fall. Many of those haunted houses are opening up to the public in September. Those popular, scary attractions include the 13th Floor, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and more. Click here to read a full list of those spooky attractions.

HISPANIC HERITAGE: Several places are hosting events to honor the history and vibrant culture of Hispanic and Latino communities. For a list of Hispanic Heritage Month events, click here

"SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET:" The Wonder Theatre's latest mainstage production, "Sweeney Todd," is a dramatically different take on the musical about a murderous barber. Performances run through Sept. 21. Click here for more information.

Friday, Sept. 12

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: Enjoy an evening of live jazz during Jazz in the Garden from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday at the Japanese Tea Garden.

Saturday, Sept. 13

2ND SATURDAY: Main Plaza Conservancy will host its annual Mexican heritage-themed market at 6 p.m. Saturday at 115 North Main Avenue. There will be live performances, food and more to honor Mexican’s Independence Day.

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Author Carolyn Leiloglou will be signing the third book in her "Restorationists" series, "Beyond the Far Horizon" at 11 a.m. at the Twig Book Shop.

H-E-B CINEMA ON WILL'S PLAZA: The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of "Back to the Future" at 7 p.m. at Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

MARKET DAYS: Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: You and your family can catch a free movie screening of "Mufasa: The Lion King" from 6-9 p.m. at the Tower of the Americas.

NOCHE UFC: Noche UFC returns to San Antonio on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center, featuring a headline featherweight bout between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva. For tickets, click here

Sunday, Sept. 14

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Author Dana Haby will appear at the Twig Book Shop at 11 a.m. to share her new children's picture book, "Chicken Chores."

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo on Sunday as part of Locals Day. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

