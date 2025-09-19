Faust Brewing Company in New Braunfels announces closure after 16 years

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – After 16 years of serving beer, longtime New Braunfels brewery Faust Brewing Company announced it is closing its doors officially next month, according to a Facebook post.

While it’s unclear what prompted the closure, Faust Brewing wrote its last beer pour will be on Oct. 31, and customers can expect “special several events” leading up to the final hurrah.

Recommended Videos

The brewery continued the announcement by thanking customers and inviting those who want to keep supporting to visit the brewery’s sister company, The Black Whale Pub, located in downtown New Braunfels.

“For those who have made Faust Brewing Company a part of your lives, we truly cannot express how grateful we are for your patronage,” the brewery said. “You are more than just customers; you are part of our extended family and we will miss you more than you know.”

The brewery said details on a final Halloween bash will be released soon.

Read also: