San Antonio council members push for discussion of Guajolote Ranch development for first time

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Scenic Loop-Helotes Creek Alliance and researchers believe that a proposed waste water treatment plant, which would be part of the Guajolote Ranch development, would be detrimental to our water supply.

The plant would process, clean and treat sewage before dumping the sewage into Helotes Creek.

“If this is effluent, or poo poo, how fast is this going to your drinking water?” Judy Hall with the Scenic Loop-Helotes Creek Alliance said earlier this week.

Helotes Creek feeds into the Trinity and Edwards aquifers, which are part of the drinking water supply for nearly 2.5 million across South Central Texas — including San Antonio — and parts of the Hill Country.

Two San Antonio city council members now appear to be joining the fight.

Marina Alderete Gavito (D7) and Ivalis Meza Gonzalez (D8) took a tour of the area earlier this week and have since filed a report, calling for their fellow council members to discuss the issue for the first time.

City tax dollars have already paid for a study to look at those risks five years ago. In 2020, the study determined it would significantly degrade the quality of the Edwards Aquifer.

Meza Gonzalez said this comprehensive report would take all the information available, including the 2020 study, for council to consider.

“For me, it’s about all the stakeholders that have been involved in conservation efforts, foundations, the City of San Antonio — and we have an Edwards Aquifer Protection Program,” Meza Gonzalez said. “We’ve spent millions of dollars conserving land over the aquifer, and we’ve done a lot in that watershed, specifically.”

The District 8 councilwoman she is committed to protecting our drinking water. The possibility of turning the property into a type of conservation area is something she would like to be discussed.

“We’ve got almost 6,000 acres of protected land in that watershed,” Meza Gonzalez said. “So, to add to that, would (be) wonderful.”

The Scenic Loop-Helotes Creek Alliance sent KSAT a statement about the council members’ request from the city, that reads, in part:

“We extend our sincere gratitude to San Antonio City Council members Ivalis Meza Gonzalez and Marina Alderete Gavito for their decision to bring the Guajolote Ranch issue forward for review. This action reflects a commendable commitment to transparency, scientific integrity and the longterm well-being of our region. At a time when water scarcity looms and development pressures intensify, there is only one responsible path forward: Build elsewhere — where the aquifer is not placed at risk. We urge our elected leaders to prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term gains and to lead with the vision and courage this moment demands.” Scenic Loop-Helotes Creek Alliance

Lennar Corporation, the developer of Guajolote Ranch, said it has plans in place to prevent pollution of the Edwards Aquifer and San Antonio’s drinking water.

Below is Lennar’s statement sent to KSAT:

“Guajolote Ranch helps meet San Antonio’s critical need for more attainable housing. Lennar is taking extraordinary steps to protect water quality in the aquifer contributing zone with a wastewater treatment plan that meets all the requirements in the water service agreement with SAWS (San Antonio Water System) who will provide water to the community. Our facility will be among the most advanced of the area’s dozen or so treatment plants already operating over the contributing zone. We will be using membrane bioreactor technology operated by Class A-certified professionals so water is treated to the highest Type 1 standards and exceeds TCEQ requirements. That treated water will be safely reused on-site for irrigating community landscaping to reduce demand on freshwater and ensure a cleaner, safer system for the community.” Lennar Corporation

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is preparing to make a decision on whether or not to approve the permits for Lennar’s wastewater treatment plant.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: