Family, friends hold balloon release for teen girl shot, killed at southwest Bexar County house party

SAN ANTONIO – Family and friends of a 17-year-old girl killed at a southwest Bexar County house party gathered Sunday, holding a balloon release in her honor.

Those who gathered on Sunday remembered Ujueta for her personality.

“She was a funny, spunky, caring (and) charismatic person,” said Ujueta’s friend Kera Perkins. “Anytime she walked into a room, she brought a light with it; it’s like sunshine was embodied in a person.”

Family and friends of 17-year-old Alianna Ujueta held a balloon release in her honor on Sunday, Oct. 5. Ujueta was shot and killed at a house party in southwest Bexar County on Sept. 28. (KSAT)

Alianna Ujueta was shot and killed last Sunday at a home in the 13900 block of Luckey Road. Bexar County sheriff’s deputies responded to the home after reports of a shooting.

Deputies found Ujueta lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. BCSO believes an altercation led to shots being fired.

The person who committed the crime fled the scene in a dark colored pickup, but homicide investigators believe someone in the crowd captured the shooting on video. Ujueta’s family is asking anyone with photos, video or information to come forward.

Anyone with any information or video footage of the party is urged to contact BCSO by calling 210-335-6000, emailing bcsotips@bexar.org or click here.

