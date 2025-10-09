How Blood Cancer United helps patients gain access to affordable cancer treatment

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – These days, rising costs are not only a reality for everyday necessities. The cost of health care, including the life-saving treatment for various blood cancers, has also been on a steady climb.

Blood Cancer United, formerly known as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, has created a way for blood cancer patients to tap into programs that can ease the financial burden of receiving treatment.

The patients may be eligible for any of the programs, provided they meet all of the following criteria:

have a household income at or below “600% of the Federal Poverty Level”

have insurance

are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

have a Social Security number

covered blood cancer diagnosis

have the sign-off of a physician

are actively in treatment for blood cancer or monitored by a physician

In all, the nonprofit is offering seven affordable cancer treatment programs to eligible blood cancer patients.

Co-Pay Assistance Program

According to the nonprofit, the Co-Pay Assistance Program is funded by “pharmaceutical and biotech companies” and does not come from Blood Cancer United campaigns such as Light the Night.

The program can typically help fund patients who have been diagnosed with certain kinds of blood cancers, including multiple forms of leukemia and lymphoma.

At this time, the program can offer up to $4,000 and $4,500 to patients who are eligible and have been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), respectively.

Regarding funding for other blood cancers that are considered “closed,” Blood Cancer United suggests checking the website periodically for any new updates.

Urgent Need Program

The nonprofit’s Urgent Need Program, which began in 2018, can send eligible patients a grant of $500 within 12 months.

After the 12-month period ends, Blood Cancer United said health care professionals can “reapply” on behalf of their patients.

At this time, funds for pediatric, adolescent and young adult patients are now open to applicants.

Patients can apply in two ways: by calling 877-557-2672 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or via its online portal, which is only available in English.

Patient Aid Program

According to the nonprofit, the Patient Aid Program fund is now open and available to eligible applicants.

Blood cancer patients who receive the Patient Aid Program get a one-time $100 stipend “to help offset non-medical expenses,” Blood Cancer United said on its website.

Patients can apply by calling 877-557-2672 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday and via its English-only online portal.

Susan Lang Pre CAR T-Cell Therapy Travel Assistance Program

The nonprofit’s Susan Lang Pre CAR T-cell Therapy Travel Assistance Program is available to eligible blood cancer patients who have an uncommon financial need.

CAR T-Cell Therapy is a form of immunotherapy where a patient’s T cells are collected from the blood and taken to a lab where the cells are altered into chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). The T cells are then reinfused into the patient’s body.

The funding will cover $2,500 worth of “treatment-related travel and lodging expenses” for the blood cancer patient and their caregiver.

Among the expenses that would not be covered, according to the nonprofit: food, beverages, alcohol, tobacco, clothing, medical/pharmacy expenses and international travel.

At this time, the nonprofit said funding for this program is closed and applications are not being accepted.

Susan Lang Travel Program

Eligible patients for the Susan Lang Travel Program would receive $500 within a six-month period.

The $500 would only account for treatment-related travel expenses. However, at least one fund may offer an amount larger than $500.

Out of the six national funds available to eligible patients in the United States and in U.S. territories, two funds that are currently accepting applications are the Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML) Travel Fund and the Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML) Clinical Trial Travel Fund.

According to Blood Cancer United, the CMML Clinical Trial Travel Fund could assist CMML patients who are “being evaluated for or participating in a clinical trial.”

The clinical trial travel fund is listed to cover $2,500 worth of treatment-related travel expenses.

Local Financial Assistance

The Local Financial Assistance program will offer $500 for a patient and caregiver’s non-medical expenses, which include — but are not limited to — food, clothing, housing and utility bills.

Because the program is not offered on a national scale, patients and caregivers in select cities (and in select states) may be eligible.

For example, only 16 states, including Texas, are represented for Local Financial Assistance funding.

However, at this time, patients and caregivers can only apply for funding in portions of five states:

Alaska

Florida

Kansas

Missouri

Texas

The nonprofit’s website has a feature where applicants can click on these five states and find out if they are eligible to apply by zip code.

Other Financial Aid

Blood Cancer United has also compiled a list of additional resources that can help patients and caregivers with prescription drug costs and stem cell transplantation costs.

About Light The Night

Blood Cancer United will host Light the Night on Saturday at The Rock at La Cantera.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and invites families, friends and supporters to join in solidarity and inspiration.

Light The Night is a nationwide movement that honors those affected by blood cancers, celebrates survivors, and highlights the importance of research and funding for lifesaving treatments.

The schedule includes family-friendly activities, music and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. A remembrance ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., and the walk will start at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and registration is open to all who wish to participate.

Participants will carry illuminated lanterns during the walk: white for survivors, red for supporters, and gold in memory of loved ones lost, creating a powerful display of unity and hope.

About Blood Cancer United

The Blood Cancer United mission: Cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. Blood Cancer United funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

