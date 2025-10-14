Storage unit burglars steal San Antonio military family’s ‘irreplaceable’ valuables, victim says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio military family is among the victims of nearly half a dozen storage unit burglaries that have happened within the past week at a facility on the Southeast Side.

According to San Antonio police data, 13 break-ins have been reported so far this year at the Public Storage on Old Corpus Christi Road near Southeast Military Drive.

Five of the burglaries happened within the last week.

Joaquin Flores says his storage unit was one of those burglarized this past weekend.

Flores pointed out an open space, approximately three feet tall, at the top of each storage unit’s walls, which he says people can easily climb over and enter undetected.

While he has a lock on the front door of his unit, Flores said the storage facility uses a single bolt to secure the back door.

“What they did is they went over (the wall). They took the bolt off,” Flores said.

He believes the burglars then took their time going through boxes of his items.

“A thousand, $1500 worth of tools,” Flores said. “A Craftsman tool set, that by itself was worth, like, $900.”

Flores and his wife had rented out the space to hold their treasured items while they traveled.

What hurts the most, Flores said, is the loss of items he considers irreplaceable: family photos and more than two decades worth of military records and honors.

“My service dress that I was planning to be buried in, they took that,” Flores said.

KSAT 12 News has recently covered other storage unit break-ins, including some where suspects entered units by cutting through corrugated steel walls.

In Flores’ case, he believes the suspects simply walked through a door in the building, which he says has been broken for weeks.

KSAT left a voicemail on Tuesday afternoon requesting a comment from Public Storage’s corporate office. So far, no one has returned that call.

