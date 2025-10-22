Judge denies bond reduction for woman accused in triple murder cover-up of couple, unborn child

Myrta Romanos testifies during a bond hearing on February 9, 2024 in 186th District Court.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County judge on Wednesday denied a request to lower the bond for a woman accused of helping cover up the murders of a young couple and their unborn child.

Myrta Romanos, along with her husband, Ramon Preciado, is accused of helping their son, Christopher Preciado, move the bodies of Savannah Soto, Matthew Guerra and their unborn child after a drug deal turned deadly in December 2023.

Soto and Guerra were later found inside a vehicle parked at a Leon Valley apartment complex.

Romanos is charged with two counts of tampering with physical evidence and one count of abuse of a corpse in connection with the case.

Wednesday was Romanos’ fourth attempt to have her bond reduced.

Records indicate that Romanos’ bond was initially set at $1.1 million, then it was lowered in February 2024 to $600,000.

Romanos asked Judge Andrew Carruthers for her bond to be reduced to $250,000 in December 2024. Her defense team stated that the $600,000 bond was excessive, given that she has no prior criminal history.

However, after some discussion, the state of Texas declared the amount was right given the details of the crime, adding that she was a flight risk.

In May 2025, she requested a $150,000 reduction across three charges, but the prosecutors opposed the motion. A judge ruled that the defense had not provided enough evidence to justify lowering the bond.

Romanos’ next scheduled hearing is tentatively set for Nov. 3, according to Bexar County court records.

