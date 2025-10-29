San Antonians are chill with the chilly weather

SAN ANTONIO – Break out your flannel, and grab some pan dulce and coffee.

Fall-like weather has finally arrived in San Antonio, with a cold front bringing temperatures down into the mid-50s on Wednesday morning.

While it may seem like it’s not the *biggest* cold front, here in South Texas, that’s chilly enough for jacket weather.

After months of heat, San Antonio residents told KSAT they are ready and eager for cooler temperatures.

KSAT would love to see how you are embracing long-awaited, long-sleeve weather! Submit your fall photos and videos with KSAT Connect.

WATCH BELOW: San Antonio residents react to the cooler weather

